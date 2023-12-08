1 killed in crash on I-4 in DeLand, troopers say

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate-4 in Volusia County on Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on the eastbound exit ramp at Mile Marker 114 in DeLand, troopers said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the sequence of events that led to this crash.

DEVELOPING IN DELAND : DeLand woman injured after person shoots into her home, police say: 'Not a random act'

This is a developing story.