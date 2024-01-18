Body found near home in Deland, 1 person taken into custody, police say

The Deland Police Department said a person has been detained after a body was found near a home in Volusia County.

Police responded to a home on S. Frankfort Avenue in DeLand around 7 a.m. Thursday regarding a "suspicious incident," and later found a body nearby while canvassing the area, according to a news release.

A person has been taken into custody, police said. The name of the person who has died, the circumstances of their death, as well as the name of the alleged suspect have not been released.

Police said they believe whatever happened was an "isolated incident" and that there is no larger danger or threat to the public.

"This is an active investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further information will be released as it becomes available," police said in a statement.