DeLand Fire Department adopts dog that no one claimed

The DeLand Fire Department has adopted a new furry friend.

According to a Facebook post, Henry was running around during opening ceremonies at a new fire station. Crews turned him over to animal control where he was held for 30 days, but no one came to claim him.

Rather than leave him at the shelter, they adopted him!

DeLand Fire Dept.

"We’re adopting! Meet Henry "Hank" DeLand, the newest resident of Station 81," the department announced. "Henry is in the process of getting microchipped, neutered, and getting all of his shots."

After a few more vet visits, he will accompany firefighters to community events.

"The goal of having a station dog is to provide some love and comfort to our crews as they come and go throughout their long 24-hour shifts away from home."

Congratulations on finding your new family, Henry!

