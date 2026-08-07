DeLand double homicide suspect's father arrested, police say

The Brief Police have arrested the father of a 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two teenagers in downtown DeLand. Keyan Rundell is facing 2 counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Dustin Rose and Samson Campbell. Daytron Etkins, 41, is accused of helping his son after the alleged shootings and "took steps intended to help him evade law enforcement," police said. Rundell was arrested earlier this week in Ellenton, Florida. Etkins was arrested Friday morning at a home in Lake County.



The DeLand Police Department has arrested the father of the 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing two teenagers in a vacant lot in downtown DeLand.

Keyan Rundell, 17, was arrested earlier this week in Ellenton, Florida, on two counts of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18.

On Friday morning, police arrested Rundell's father, Daytron W. Etkins, 41, at a home in Lake County, the police department said. Authorities allege that Etkins "knowingly assisted his son after the homicides and took steps intended to help him evade law enforcement."

Credit: DeLand Police Department

Police: ‘Childhood friends’ found dead in downtown DeLand

The backstory:

The bodies of Dustin Rose and Samson Campbell were found on July 29 within a vacant industrial lot in downtown DeLand, police said. Both of them had been shot several times.

Police said surveillance video captured Rose and Campbell the night before walking down the sidewalk in the area. Detectives believe that Rose, Campbell, and Rundell met at that lot, where Rundell then shot both of them.

Motive still unknown

DeLand Police said it believes Rose, Campbell, and Rundell knew each other. A clear motive remains under investigation and has not yet been released.

Rose and Campbell were childhood friends

Police described Rose and Campbell as childhood friends. Both grew up in Florida, but had since moved out of state. It was not immediately clear what brought both of the back at the same time.

Rose, who grew up in DeLeon Springs, was a student at The Citadel, the military College of South Carolina, and served in the National Guard. Rose's aunt, Jaimie Scarola, spoke with FOX 35 in an exclusive interview.

Campbell was also raised in Florida, but had moved to Chicago, police said.

Investigative timeline

Timeline:

July 28: Dustin Rose, Samson Campbell, and suspect Keyan Rundell meet for unknown reasons at a vacant industrial lot in downtown DeLand. Surveillance video captures Rose and Campbell walking down the street.

July 29: The bodies of Rose and Campbell are found. Both had been shot several times, police said.

Aug. 4: DeLand Police issue an arrest warrant for Keyan Rundell connected to the shootings. DeLand Police hold news conference to share updates on its investigation.

Aug. 5: Keyan Rundell is arrested by U.S. Marshals at a hotel in Manatee County. He is arrested on two counts of second-degree murder.

Aug. 7: Daytron Etkins, Keyan Rundell's dad, is arrested in Lake County. He's accused of helping his son following the alleged shootings and of helping him take steps to avoid law enforcement.

Aug. 7: Rundell is extradited to Volusia County.