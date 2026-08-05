Titusville police officer rescues family stuck in Indian River Lagoon during dangerous storm

The Brief A Titusville police officer saves a family struggling to stay above water when a dangerous storm hits the Indian River Lagoon. The heroic officer pulled everyone to shore on his own before other help arrived. The city just recognized the officer as Employee of the Month for his selfless act of service.



A Titusville police officer is being hailed a hero after risking his own life to rescue a family caught in dangerous conditions during a sudden storm at Parrish Park along the Space Coast.

What began as a family paddleboarding trip quickly turned into a life-threatening situation when severe weather moved in, pushing three people—including two children—into the water. With only one life jacket between them, the swimmers were left struggling to stay above water in deep, churning current near a bridge pylon.

Daring rescue

What they're saying:

Titusville Police Patrol Officer Jason Van Zile was the first officer to arrive on the scene as emergency calls started flooding in.

"I saw a bunch of calls coming in on the screen, which usually means something bad’s happening," Van Zile recalled.

Upon arrival, Van Zile realized there was no time to hesitate. Strong winds and heavy rain were rapidly pulling the stranded family into deeper water.

"They were stuck on the side of the pylon. The current was ripping that day, it was pouring out like crazy, thunder, lightning," said the officer.

Knowing the swimmers couldn't hold out much longer, the officer stripped off his gear and dove straight into the storm.

"There’s no time to wait. I didn’t want them to get sucked out. So, I took off my vests, my boots and jumped in," Van Zile said.

Initially, Van Zile swam out tied to a safety rope while Good Samaritans on shore held the line. However, mid-rescue, the line snagged on submerged rocks and began dragging the officer underwater. Acting fast, he freed himself to complete the operation.

"Cut the rope and I just free swam the last two," Van Zile said.

A former lifeguard and U.S. Marine veteran, Van Zile felt confident relying on his background to bring all three swimmers back to shore safely.

Local hero recognized

For his rapid response and selfless bravery, Officer Van Zile was officially named Employee of the Month by the City of Titusville.

Following the incident, Van Zile is urging everyone to practice strict water safety, emphasizing that every swimmer should wear a life jacket regardless of their skill level.