Citadel cadet among 2 shot, killed in DeLand: 'You robbed an entire country of a future soldier'

The Brief A Citadel cadet and National Guard member was one of two young men found shot to death in DeLand. Police are investigating the killings and have not announced a suspect or motive. The cadet's family remembered him as a future soldier dedicated to serving his country.



A 19-year-old Citadel cadet and South Carolina Army National Guard member was among two young men found shot and killed in a vacant lot in downtown DeLand this week, leaving two families searching for answers as police continue their investigation.

DeLand police said Dustin Rose, known to family and friends as "DJ," and 18-year-old Samson Campbell were found shot to death Wednesday. Investigators have not announced any arrests or identified a motive.

Rose was home on break from The Citadel, where he was pursuing his dream of serving in the military. His family said he had recently joined the South Carolina Army National Guard.

What they're saying:

His aunt, Jaimie Scarola, described him as someone who dedicated his life to serving others.

"He was willing to go to the front line and fight for our freedom, including the freedom of the one who took him from us," Scarola said.

Scarola said Rose had a servant's heart and a bright future ahead of him.

"I feel like he was too young," she said.

She said the loss extends beyond their family.

"You took him away from not only his family, but you robbed an entire country of a future soldier who didn't get to answer that call," Scarola said.

DeLand police said the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine who killed the two young men and why. Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeLand Police Department or Crime Stoppers.