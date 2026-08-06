Vape detectors being installed in Brevard Public Schools bathrooms

The Brief New vape detectors are being installed at Brevard Public Schools. Installation is underway at Viera High School with other campuses to follow. The vape detectors will immediately alert administrators if vape smoke is detected in bathrooms.



A major vaping crackdown is underway across Brevard Public Schools. Teams across the district will soon install vape detectors in school bathrooms ahead of the school year.

Brevard Public Schools installing vape detectors

What they're saying:

At Viera High School, technicians are installing 96 miles of cables through the ceiling to get the new vape detectors operational.

The district-wide push comes after school leaders faced growing complaints from students and staff about vape use taking over campus restrooms.

Brevard School Board Chair Matt Susin said the problem reached a tipping point when administrators realized students were avoiding or locked out of facilities altogether. He recalled asking several groups, "Guys, what are we going to do about this?"

For Susin, ensuring safe, accessible facilities for students remains a non-negotiable priority.

"One of the problems that we’ve had multiple times is bathroom shutting down, kids aren’t able to use that, that will not be on our watch," Susin said.

How do the detectors work?

Dig deeper:

The detectors look like a standard smoke detector and are mounted to the ceiling. Each is equipped with sensors to search for vape molecules in the air.

Howie Brown, account manager for Radio One CSE, said the units actively scan for "different molecules in the air" generated by vaping devices.

When the sensors detect vapor or smoke in a restroom, an automatic real-time alert is instantly sent to school administrators and security.

Security cameras outside the bathrooms will then be able to pinpoint who entered and exited around that time.

"Hey, this person walked in there. We got an alarm, and then security can be dispatched to go and talk to them," Brown said.

Goal: Deter vaping

District officials and product representatives hope the vape detectors will serve as an immediate deterrent for students thinking about attempting to vape in school bathrooms.

"They know that these are in the bathroom—hey, let me think twice," Brown added.

District looking to install more detectors at more schools

Right now, high school bathrooms are the main focus. Officials are looking to add more to more schools and campuses.

Susin said the crackdown is needed as more students – some as young as elementary school – are uses vape devices.