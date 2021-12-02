Defense tries to 'humanize' Markeith Loyd, make him relatable to jury members

The sentencing phase in the Markeith Loyd murder trial resumed on Thursday. Loyd was convicted by a jury last month in the killing of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

A forensic psychologist described Loyd's upbringing, saying he grew up in "practically a war zone." That doctor said Loyd has chronic post-traumatic stress disorder caused by a life of traumatic events.

After talking about Loyd’s mental state, his defense team spent the rest of the day trying to present Loyd as a likable character. They called his younger cousin Jesse McCree, who is now a pastor, to the stand.

"Was Marekeith in the choir?" Loyd's attorney asked.

"Yes he was," McCree responded.

"Was he a good singer?" the attorney followed.

"According to him, he was," McCree said.

McCree went to describe Loyd as "a jokester," who is "very funny, very protective."

Eric Dorsey told the jury he was Loyd’s childhood best friend.

"I met him in Carver Shores, going to the Boys and Girls Club," Dorsey told the jury.

He talked about Loyd’s loyalty. Loyd served four years in prison for selling drugs. Although Dorsey admitted that they were both drug dealers, he said the drugs Loyd went away for were in Loyd’s bedroom and did not belong to Loyd.

"So the drugs in the box were whose?" the attorney asked. "Mine," Dorsey testified.

The defense wants the jury to believe that Loyd is a victim of injustice.

Orange County Sheriffs Office Detective Greg McQuitter also testified. He was part of the fugitive task force the night Loyd was taking into custody for the murders of Clayton and Loyd's ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon. Det. McQuitter testified he was with Loyd from the time he was handcuffed until at least an hour later.

"During that time was any medical treatment given to Mr. Loyd?" the attorney asked.

"No," McQuitter replied.

"Did he indicate he needed medical treatment?" his attorney asked.

"Yes," McQuitter said.

"Did he indicate repeatedly that he was in pain?" the attorney asked.

"Yes," McQuitter responded.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday morning. McCree will be back on the stand for cross-examination. The judge let the state and the defense know that if they don’t wrap things up tomorrow, they will resume testimony on Monday.

