Deck the Halls Prize Calendar

article

Beginning Monday, November 25th, through Friday December 13th, FOX 35 is giving away a prize every weekday for our Deck the Halls celebration! Each day, you could win a select prize from our partners. The list of prizes and giveaway dates are below.

To learn more, watch Good Day Orlando each weekday for the prize of the day. To enter to win, click here.

FEATURE DATE & PRIZE DETAILS

11/25/19- $100 Visa Gift Card from Todd Miner Law

11/26/19- Travel Gift Basket worth over $200 from Daytona International Airport

11/27/19- $200 Publix Gift Card from Publix

11/28/19- Family Four Pack of FUN from Fun Spot America

Advertisement

11/29/19- Lakeride Winery Gift Basket from Lakeride Winery

12/2/19- $200 Hudson's Gift Card from Hudson's Furniture

12/3/19-Four 1-Day Admission Passes and standard Cabana rental from H20 Live!

12/4/19- Family Four Pack of Tickets from Crayola Experience

12/5/19- Two tickets to Transiberian Orchestra 12/14 at Amway Center

12/6/19- Family Four Pack of FUN from Fun Spot America

12/9/19-Travel Prize Package Samsonite Pulse DLX 2 Piece Hardside Set from Daytona International Airport

12/10/19- Gatorland Adventure Pack for 4 from Gatorland

12/11/19-$ 200 Publix Gift Card from Publix

12/12/19-Four tickets to Cirque Musica 12/17 at Amway Center

12/13/19- Admission for 4 and Gift Bag of Memorabilia from Ripley's Believe It or Not