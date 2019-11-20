Deck the Halls Prize Calendar
Beginning Monday, November 25th, through Friday December 13th, FOX 35 is giving away a prize every weekday for our Deck the Halls celebration! Each day, you could win a select prize from our partners. The list of prizes and giveaway dates are below.
To learn more, watch Good Day Orlando each weekday for the prize of the day. To enter to win, click here.
FEATURE DATE & PRIZE DETAILS
11/25/19- $100 Visa Gift Card from Todd Miner Law
11/26/19- Travel Gift Basket worth over $200 from Daytona International Airport
11/27/19- $200 Publix Gift Card from Publix
11/28/19- Family Four Pack of FUN from Fun Spot America
Advertisement
11/29/19- Lakeride Winery Gift Basket from Lakeride Winery
12/2/19- $200 Hudson's Gift Card from Hudson's Furniture
12/3/19-Four 1-Day Admission Passes and standard Cabana rental from H20 Live!
12/4/19- Family Four Pack of Tickets from Crayola Experience
12/5/19- Two tickets to Transiberian Orchestra 12/14 at Amway Center
12/6/19- Family Four Pack of FUN from Fun Spot America
12/9/19-Travel Prize Package Samsonite Pulse DLX 2 Piece Hardside Set from Daytona International Airport
12/10/19- Gatorland Adventure Pack for 4 from Gatorland
12/11/19-$ 200 Publix Gift Card from Publix
12/12/19-Four tickets to Cirque Musica 12/17 at Amway Center
12/13/19- Admission for 4 and Gift Bag of Memorabilia from Ripley's Believe It or Not