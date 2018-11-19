ABC PANTS From the newsroom, to the classroom to out on the town with friends- chances are I'm wearing these pants! The price point kept me away at first, but when I consider how often I wear them, the cost-per-wear is cheaper than other pants I own. Lululemon's ABC Pants were chosen as a favorite for the year because of their versatility, four-way stretch and sweat-wicking Warpstreme™ fabric which make them super comfy and sweat ready. For these pants it's all in the name. Click the link

November 15, 2016