'Decapitated body' found on Florida beach turns out to be mannequin
This would make anyone do a double-take!
A cleanup volunteer was walking along a north Florida beach when she came across what appeared to be a decapitated body wrapped in seaweed!
The nonprofit organization Ocean Hour says it was their volunteer who came across the horrifying site in Perdido Key.
(Ocean Hour/Facebook)
"Another visitor had even called 911!" the organization said.
Upon further investigating, it turned out to just be a very realistic looking mannequin!
"How long has she been out in the water collecting barnacles and sealife? Way too long! We are glad it wasn't a real body!"
