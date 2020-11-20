'Decapitated body' found on Florida beach turns out to be mannequin

article

This would make anyone do a double-take!

A cleanup volunteer was walking along a north Florida beach when she came across what appeared to be a decapitated body wrapped in seaweed!

The nonprofit organization Ocean Hour says it was their volunteer who came across the horrifying site in Perdido Key.

"Another visitor had even called 911!" the organization said.

Upon further investigating, it turned out to just be a very realistic looking mannequin!

"How long has she been out in the water collecting barnacles and sealife? Way too long! We are glad it wasn't a real body!"

