Man dies after incident at Orange County apartments, deputies say

The Brief Deputies responded to an apartment complex in Orange County on Thursday night for an aggravated battery report. When they arrived, they found a man with "obvious signs of trauma." He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. No other details were released as the investigation remains ongoing.



The man was believed to be in his 30s. His identity was not immediately released.

What we know:

Just before 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an aggravated battery on Silver Chase Drive near N Pine Hills Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Additional details regarding the man's injuries have not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether deputies have identified a potential suspect.

The sheriff's office said an investigation is ongoing.

