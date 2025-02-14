Man dies after incident at Orange County apartments, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man found with "obvious signs of trauma" at an Orange County apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities said.
The man was believed to be in his 30s. His identity was not immediately released.
What we know:
Just before 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an aggravated battery on Silver Chase Drive near N Pine Hills Boulevard.
When they arrived, they found a man with significant injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
What we don't know:
Additional details regarding the man's injuries have not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether deputies have identified a potential suspect.
The sheriff's office said an investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.