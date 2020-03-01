Death at Daytona motel investigated as a homicide, deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that they are investigating a death at a Daytona-area motel as a homicide.

They said that a 69-year-old Daytona Beach man was found dead in his room at the Speedway Motel at 3753 W. International Speedway Boulevard. He was said to have been discovered by officers with the State Probation and Parole Service as they came to the motel to conduct a probation check.

Detectives are reportedly investigating the death as a homicide.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.