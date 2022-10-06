Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting, barricaded gunman result of dispute with hotel staff, police believe

Police believe a dispute over money led to a shooting and barricaded gunman situation at the Dearborn Hampton Inn.

An hours-long standoff started sometime around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when police were called to the hotel at 22324 Michigan Ave. about possible shots fired.

"There was some type of dispute with the hotel staff," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "We believe it revolved around money."

One person was shot before the suspect barricaded himself in the hotel. Police would not confirm the victim's condition, though sources have confirmed that the victim was killed.

When asked if the victim was a hotel employee, Shahin said he could not confirm that.

After the victim was shot, Michigan State Police said the suspect was still shooting but had since stopped. The hotel has been evacuated, and the surrounding area was also cleared.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the suspect, who is armed with a long gun, is still barricaded inside the hotel room. Police are reminding people to stay away from the hotel, as it is a dangerous area.

"I know that our curiosity gets to us, and we want to see what's happening, but this is a very fluid situation," said Lt. Michael Shaw, with MSP.