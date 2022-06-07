Deadline for Floridians scammed out of money to file for potential reimbursement is July 1

Floridians who may have been scammed and tricked into sending money via Western Union have less than a month to file a claim for potential reimbursement, part of a $586 million agreement between Western Union and the United States.

The deadline to file a claim is July 1, 2022.

According to the agreement, Western Union was accused of aiding and abetting wire fraudsters and agreed to forfeit $586 million, which is being used to pay fraud victims.

Attorney General Ashley Mood said in a news release that people were tricked by various scams, including grandparent, lottery, and romance scams.

People who were tricked and sent money through Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017 – a 13-year span – may be eligible for reimbursement. You can file a petition, here.

Even filing a petition can be a target for scammers. Here are tips to remember: