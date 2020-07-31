Dead body found floating in pond near Orlando International Airport, police say

article

Orlando police say the body of a deceased person was found near Orlando International Airport.

According to an email sent to FOX 35 News, police found the body floating in a pond at 9701 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.

"At this time the cause of death and identity are unknown," police said.

Detectives are on the scene conducting the investigation. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.