'Dazzling Nights' walk-through Christmas experience returning to Leu Gardens

article

Central Florida families will be ‘dazzled’ once again this holiday season with the return of a popular walk-through experience at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando!

‘Dazzling Nights’ kicks off November 25 and runs through January 1. Organizers say the event – now in its third year – will be bigger than ever before!

Visitors will see Leu Gardens transformed into a stunning winter wonderland filled with millions of lights, magical displays and gorgeous shining forests. This year promises an all-new, totally redesigned adventure that includes:

A brand-new, redesigned show

A million lights that bring Leu Gardens to life

Meet-and-greet characters in the Ice Castle

A new yeti play area for kids and families

40' diameter snow dome with swirling snow

70' long candy cane vortex light tunnel

Walk through a forest with giant, neon flowers

A brand-new laser light show with live singers

Expanded food and beverage options

"It’s so exciting to see Dazzling Nights continue to grow for our guests," says Chief Creative Officer of Memoir Agency Cole NeSmith. "This year’s Dazzling Nights features even more lights, new live entertainment, an expanded food menu and character meet-and-greets, plus a new yeti play area. We’re keeping this annual tradition fresh and exciting for repeat visitors, as well as first time guests!"

Image 1 of 7 ▼

MORE HOLIDAY FUN: How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season

In addition, guests to ‘Dazzling Nights' will now be able to "choose your own adventure" – so you can explore the event in any order that you like and spend as much time at your favorite installation as you choose.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for kids ages 3 - 13 (under 2 are free). You can also purchase premium tickets for $55 per person, $100 for two tickets and $200 for four tickets.

On-site parking is $12 (purchased in advance, online only) and there will be free off-site parking with a complimentary shuttle that will take you to the event.