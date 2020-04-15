Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR give meals to frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic

article

As it transforms into a testing site, the Daytona International Speedway (DIS) is working on other ways to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DIS and NASCAR are providing more than 700 meals from restaurants at One Daytona to essential workers, such as those in the healthcare, law enforcement, and education fields.

Gaila James stopped by to pick up her free lunch at Dahlia’s Mexican Kitchen. She told FOX 35 News that the meals “mean the world, it means the world."

DIS staff is working with workplaces to invite different groups out each day.

“It’s nice to see a lot of the community, a lot of the restaurants giving back to those that are essential and it makes us feel appreciated,” said James.

Track president Chip Wile said it’s a small way to say thanks.

“You know time away from their families and certainly putting their lives at risk to make sure our communities stay safe,” he said.

