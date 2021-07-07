Expand / Collapse search
Daytona Beach police offer more yard signs to benefit injured officer shot in head

Published 
News
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Courtesy: Daytona Beach Police Department

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Wednesday that more yard signs are in to benefit injured Officer Jason Raynor.

So far, officials said around 300 signs were sold for $20 donations to benefit the officer who is recovering from being shot in the head.

Courtesy: Daytona Beach Police Department

On Wednesday, the department said it received another shipment of 350 signs at its Valor Boulevard headquarters.

Officials said they will be handing them out for $20 donations on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Courtesy: Daytona Beach Police Department

All proceeds benefit Officer Raynor and his family.

Officials say the signs will be available in the front lobby on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they sell out.

Courtesy: Daytona Beach Police Department