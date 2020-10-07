Daytona Beach police give warning on crowds as Biketoberfest nears

article

Police in Daytona Beach are warning that crowds are expected in October as two events will roll into town.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri made a statement on Tuesday saying that Biketoberfest will take place on October 15th through 18th, with Trucktoberfest following the next weekend.

"Despite the city commission not issuing event permits due to the coronavirus, we’re expecting big crowds on both those weekends, especially on beachside," Chief Capri said. "We’ve been in close contact with the event organizers to make sure things run smoothly with minimum interruption for everyone, including our residents."

He added that police will also be paying special attention to those in beachside neighborhoods so that eventgoers do not use those roads to avoid traffic on main roads like Atlantic Avenue, citing that "large gatherings like these will likely make many people nervous, especially with their potential to become super spreader events."

Chief Capri recommends that people follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing, washing hands, and wearing face masks.

"That’s the same message I’m giving to all those who wear the Daytona Beach Police Department badge, especially those working during Biketoberfest and Trucktoberfest. Their safety and the safety of the families and loved ones is a priority and we won’t be sending them into large crowds unless it’s necessary," he said. "You can never be too careful in these kinds of situations. If the President of the United States can get this virus, so can you. Until we have a cure or a vaccine in place, please do what you feel you must to keep yourself and those you love safe."

He ended his statement by wishing that those who attend the upcoming events have a good time and take proper safety precautions, stating that "this virus is no joke and it’s my hope that everyone takes this as serious as it needs to be."

