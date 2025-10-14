Police: Woman killed in home by her four dogs after medical episode

The Brief A woman was found dead inside her home in Daytona Beach. It is suspected that 28-year-old Monica L. Emerson suffered a medical episode and was then attacked by her four dogs, Daytona Beach police say. All four dogs – an adult dad, 3 offspring – are in the custody of Daytona Beach Animal Services. They'll be held for 10 days before being euthanized.



Daytona Beach Police officers made a gruesome discovery Friday night when they found a woman dead after an apparent attack by four dogs inside her home.

What we know:

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the woman's body was found on Friday night, Oct. 10, by her boyfriend, who went to check on her after being unable to reach her.

Deputies said the boyfriend found the woman, later identified as Monica Emerson, on the floor and unresponsive inside her home on Spruce Street. Police said in the release that Emerson had multiple injuries "consistent with an animal attack," and that those injuries did not appear to be suspected of foul play or human involvement.

When deputies arrived, they found four dogs – an adult male and his three offspring – roaming freely around the house, police said.

Investigators suspect, citing preliminary information, that the woman may have suffered a medical episode that caused her to lose consciousness before being attacked by the dogs.

Police did not identify the breed of the dog in the news release.

All the dogs were confiscated by Daytona Beach Animal Services and transferred to Volusia County Animal Control Services. The four dogs will be held for 10 days before being euthanized.