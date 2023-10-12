Daytona Beach firefighters tackle raging boat fire near marina on Halifax River: WATCH

Firefighters battled a gnarly boat fire off the Halifax River in Daytona Beach on Thursday.

The blaze started just before 8 a.m. off Ballough Road and near the Loggerhead Marina, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Video of the incident shows firefighters putting the fire out. Nearby boats did not seem to be damaged, according to the video footage. You can watch the video in the player above.

On Thursday morning, firefighters shared a photo of the fire on X, formerly known as Twitter, which shows smoke billowing near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Ballough Road.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It remains unclear at this time who the boat belongs to.