Daytona Beach child taken to hospital after severe fireworks injuries, officials say

A Daytona Beach child was taken to the hospital after being severely injured during a fireworks accident, officials say.

What we know:

Units with the Daytona Beach Fire Department (DBFD) said they responded to reports of a pediatric trauma on Saturday night in the 400 block of Whitney Street.

When they arrived at the scene, firefighters began immediately giving patient care to a child who had received hand injuries as a result of fireworks.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the child was airlifted to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on what led up to the incident. The exact age of the child and their current health condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.