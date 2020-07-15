Daytona Beach airport offering free coronavirus 'Cares Kits' to passengers

article

To help limit the spread of the coronavirus while traveling, Daytona Beach International Airport is now offering complimentary Cares Kits for departing passengers.

The kits include hand sanitizer, a face covering, luggage tag, mints, and a thank you card.

The airport has stepped up its sanitizing and safety procedures during the pandemic to keep travelers as safe as possible. The initiative is called Ready To Fly and combines enhanced safety practices such as deep cleaning and disinfection, social distancing, sanitizer stations, free face coverings, and public messaging.

“Providing the DAB Cares Kits is part of our commitment to a safe and healthy environment for travelers,” said DAB’s Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, Joanne Magley. “The DAB team has always strived to provide a positive customer experience. The new Cares Kits are an extension of that personal customer service passengers can expect when they fly DAB.”

The airport encourages travelers to follow CDC guidance on face coverings. Specific requirements vary by airline.