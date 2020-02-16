Daytona 500 fun came to early end for fans due to rain

article

A rockin’ start to this year’s Daytona 500.

Darius Rucker took the stage. Fans sang along to their favorite hits, getting the party started.

A group of men from Jacksonville, who call themselves “The Real Joe Dirts,” provided a solid sideshow.

Many race-goers dressed up to take pictures with the spirited bunch.

People from all over the world packed the track enjoying what started as a picture-perfect race day.

Ed Coy flew in all the way from England.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe the scale of this situation,” Coy said. He traveled here at the request of one of his best friends.

“It’s my bachelor party. I brought 25 of my best friends to come to Daytona. It’s the first time for everybody. The president came to my bachelor party,” said Nick, who lives in San Francisco.

Everyone seemed pretty pumped up by President Trump’s appearance, even the diehard fans in Turn 4.

“I’ve seen three presidents before him come here and he trumped them all doing the victory, pace lap,” said Andrew Richard. He’s been coming to The Great American Race since 1979.

The epic day came to an early end because of the rain.

“It’s part of it. Welcome to Florida,” said Crytal Satterfield.

She and her boyfriend were kind enough to welcome our FOX 35 News crew into their tent to escape the downpour.

“Thank God we’re local so we can come back,” said Dakota Richard.