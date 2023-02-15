Daytona 500 forecast: Here's the weather outlook for this week's NASCAR races

One of the biggest races in NASCAR is back in Florida this weekend – the Daytona 500! If you're headed to Daytona International Speedway to take in all the action – from the qualifying races to the fan experience to the main event on Sunday – here's how the forecast is looking leading up to race day!

Wednesday, Feb. 15: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Race (8:15PM): Looking good tonight! Expect comfortable temps around 70 degrees along with a light breeze. Skies will feature partly cloudy conditions, track conditions nice and dry!

Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (7PM): Expect a nice night! Dry and comfortable with temps near 70 degrees. Light Southerly breeze.

Friday, Feb. 17: NextEra Energy 250 (7:30PM): Mostly cloudy with Northerly breezes increasing a bit. Stays dry. Temps come in a bit cooler as a front moves through. Falling into the low-mid 60s during the race time. Might want a light jacket or sweat shirt for the evening.

Saturday, Feb. 18: BRANDT 200 (1:30PM) and Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (5PM): Dry skies, but breezy from the Northeast. Temps will be cool all day and in the 60s. Skies will feature plenty of ocean blown clouds. Definitely a day for a light jacket, jeans etc.

Sunday, Feb. 19: 2023 DAYTONA 500 (all event; race starts at 2:30PM): Breezes ease a bit. Still an ocean influence in terms of temps-around 72 come race time at 2:30pm. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds-track conditions dry!