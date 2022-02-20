Daytona 500: Everything to know about Sunday’s race on FOX

The 2022 Daytona 500 kicks off on Sunday with 40 drivers competing in the 64th running of the Great American Race.

The Daytona 500, essentially NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl, has been sold out for about a month with an expected crowd Sunday of more than 120,000. The 500 is the official kickoff, though NASCAR opened two weeks prior to "The Great American Race" with a star-studded, experimental exhibition inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will start from the pole and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman will join him on the front row. The two Chevrolet drivers locked down the position in Wednesday night time trials. You can see the full starting lineup below.

Chevrolet got its first win at Daytona Saturday when Austin Hill won the Xfinity Series opener. Ford had won two Daytona 500 qualifying races and Friday night's Truck Series opener, won by Zane Smith in his first race for Front Row Motorsports.

The Ford camp has its strategy figured out for Sunday, when all its drivers are expected to work together to ensure a blue oval makes it to victory lane. That’s proven to be the most effective approach among the manufacturers, but it’s more important than ever this year as Sunday marks the debut of NASCAR’s Next Gen car.

How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday

Coverage of the Daytona 500 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20 on FOX. The race starts at 2:30 p.m.

You can tune into the race through FOX's streaming platforms: FOX Sports and FOX NOW.

You can also try Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, and DIRECTVstream. Some may require you to sign up for a free trial.

Daytona starting lineup 2022

Here are the 40 drivers competing in the 2022 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Kyle Larson

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Alex Bowman

No. 6 Ford, RFK Racing

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Chris Buescher

No. 2 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Austin Cindric

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Michael McDowell

No. 12 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brother

DRIVER: Harrison Burton

No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Chase Briscoe

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Chase Elliott

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Christopher Bell

No. 43 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Motorsports

DRIVER: Erik Jones

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Tyler Reddick

No. 23 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Bubba Wallace

No. 45 Toyota, 23XI Racing

DRIVER: Kurt Busch

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 1 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Ross Chastain

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Joey Logano

No. 99 Chevrolet, Trackhouse Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Suarez

No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: William Byron

No. 7 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports

DRIVER: Corey LaJoie

No. 31 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Justin Haley

No. 42 Chevrolet, Petty GMS Racing

DRIVER: Ty Dillon

No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Sports

DRIVER: Landon Cassill

No. 44 Chevrolet, NY Racing

DRIVER: Greg Biffle

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Todd Gilliland

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Cole Custer

No. 51 Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: Cody Ware

No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing

DRIVER: Daniel Hemric

No. 15 Ford, Rick Ware Racing

DRIVER: David Ragan

No. 50 Chevrolet, The Money Team Racing

DRIVER: Kaz Grala

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Austin Dillon

No. 78 Ford, Live Fast Motorsports

DRIVER: B.J. McLeod

No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Aric Almirola

No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports

DRIVER: Noah Gragson

No. 27 Ford, Team Hezeberg

DRIVER: Jacques Villeneuve

NASCAR’s new Next Gen car

Meanwhile, Larson will lead the field to green Sunday in the debut of NASCAR's new Next Gen car. The new car was a collaborative project between NASCAR and its stakeholders and the car is designed to cut costs, help smaller teams close the gap on the big guys, make it cost capable for new ownership to enter the sport and give the manufacturers greater brand identity.

The pandemic delayed the car a year and the Next Gen didn’t see racing action until the Coliseum, where it ran just fine. The car held up well in car-to-car contact — "we can bump and bang," Clash winner Logano declared — but it's still a wildcard.

NASCAR held an industry crisis meeting in Nashville in December to hash out driver concerns about performance, and many of those same drivers now sit on a seven-person board of directors of a "Driver Advisory Council" announced last week.

The council gives the drivers an organized voice to push for tweaks or change.

"Communication from drivers to other stakeholders in our industry has been a challenge for years. This will most definitely help clarify feedback from drivers," said Logano, a board member. "Safety, fan experience and a great on-track product are just some of the goals."

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.