Daytona 500: ARCA 200 race moved up to Friday due to inclement weather

The Daytona ARCA 200 race that was originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon will now occur on Friday night due to inclement weather, the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced in a news release.

The ARCA 200 race will now begin at 10:30 p.m. on Friday following the conclusion of the Fresh From Florida 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race.

"The ARCA Menards Series race will start on FS2 and move to FS1 following the conclusion of college basketball, with radio broadcasts on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Viewers who subscribe to FS1 may also watch the race on the FOX Sports App in its entirety," officials said in a news release. "The event will also re-air on FS1 during its original Saturday time slot."

Daytona 500 fans who purchased grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone can attend the Friday night double-header with their tickets.

Daytona 500 weekend forecast

An area of low pressure is expected to move in from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing plenty of rain this weekend.

Showers could begin to form as early as late morning Saturday, by roughly 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. These showers will be relatively light, but will grow more widespread as the day progresses.

For the Daytona 500 race itself, the FOX 35 Storm Team said race fans should plan for rain.

The rain will last through the majority of Sunday, tapering off to lighter rain through the evening.

The Central Florida area will also experience cold temperatures and gusty winds this weekend.