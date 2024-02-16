Daytona 500: How to watch the 2024 'Great American Race'
Stream FOX 35 News
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Rev up your engines! The Daytona 500, one of NASCAR's biggest races, is returning to Central Florida this weekend.
The action begins at Daytona International Speedway at 1 p.m. ET Sunday with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX, followed by "The Great American Race" at 2:30 p.m. ET.
What is the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually in Daytona Beach. It is considered the "most prestigious and important" race in NASCAR.
The Daytona 500 has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982.
RELATED: Daytona 500 faces potential weather delay: What happens if race is delayed or postponed?
How to watch
The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.
Daytona 500 starting lineup
Joey Logano
Michael McDowell
Tyler Reddick
Christopher Bell
Chase Elliot
Austin Cindric
Alex Bowman
Denny Hamlin
Carson Hocevar
John Hunter Nemechek
Erik Jones
Harrison Burton
Daniel Suárez
Zane Smith
Ty Gibbs
Brad Keselowski
Kyle Larson
William Byron
Chris Buescher
Chase Briscoe
Ross Chastain
Justin Haley
Jimmie Johnson
William ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.
Ryan Preece
Kaz Grala
Martin Truex Jr.
A.J. Allmendigner
Corey LaJoie
Josh Berry
Todd Gilliland
Ryan Blaney
Austin Dillon
Kyle Busch
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Riley Herbst
Daniel Hemric
Noah Gragson
Anthony Alfredo
David Ragan
What are the races on Saturday and Sunday?
Saturday, Feb. 17
- Daytona ARCA 200 | 1:30 p.m. ET.
- United Rentals 300 | 5 p.m. ET.
Sunday, Feb. 18
Daytona 500 | 2:30 p.m. ET