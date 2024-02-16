Daytona 500: How to watch the 2024 'Great American Race'

Stream FOX 35 News

Rev up your engines! The Daytona 500, one of NASCAR's biggest races, is returning to Central Florida this weekend.

The action begins at Daytona International Speedway at 1 p.m. ET Sunday with NASCAR RaceDay on FOX, followed by "The Great American Race" at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 is a 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener held annually in Daytona Beach. It is considered the "most prestigious and important" race in NASCAR.

The Daytona 500 has opened the NASCAR season every February since 1982.

How to watch

The race can be watched on the FOX channel or live-streamed on the FOX Sports app.

Daytona 500 starting lineup

Joey Logano

Michael McDowell

Tyler Reddick

Christopher Bell

Chase Elliot

Austin Cindric

Alex Bowman

Denny Hamlin

Carson Hocevar

John Hunter Nemechek

Erik Jones

Harrison Burton

Daniel Suárez

Zane Smith

Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

William Byron

Chris Buescher

Chase Briscoe

Ross Chastain

Justin Haley

Jimmie Johnson

William ‘Bubba’ Wallace Jr.

Ryan Preece

Kaz Grala

Martin Truex Jr.

A.J. Allmendigner

Corey LaJoie

Josh Berry

Todd Gilliland

Ryan Blaney

Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Riley Herbst

Daniel Hemric

Noah Gragson

Anthony Alfredo

David Ragan

What are the races on Saturday and Sunday?

Saturday, Feb. 17

Daytona ARCA 200 | 1:30 p.m. ET.

United Rentals 300 | 5 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Daytona 500 | 2:30 p.m. ET