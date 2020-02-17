Daughter of Orlando pastor, anti-violence activist dies after shooting

article

A well-known anti-violence activist lost his own daughter to gun violence.

The Orlando family is now looking for answers.

Pastor Stovelleo Stovall and his wife, Renee, are mourning the loss of their 27-year-old daughter, Renisha Lee.

Orange County deputies say Lee was shot at the Palms Mobile Home Park Sunday at around 6 p.m.

She was transported to the hospital where she died.

"Everybody's numb," said Pastor Stovall. "No parent. No one should be burying their child for such a harsh crime."

He says Renisha was a toll worker and lived in the mobile home.

"She was independent. She worked hard," Pastor Stovall said. "She loved her little place because that’s what she could afford."

The family is shocked that her life was taken so soon.

"She was lovable," Pastor Stovall said. "She loved her nieces and nephews."

Pastor Stovall is well known in the Orlando area as an anti-violence advocate.

He also has a reputation to convince felons in Central Florida to turn themselves in.

"It’s a tragedy that hit home to our house," Pastor Stovall said.

He says he expects violence in the city will continue.

He's hoping that people can come together to try and make the Orlando community safer for everyone.

"We got to take back our community," Stoval said. "We can’t just continue to wait to see who’s going to be next."

The family is planning on having a vigil at 6 p.m. on Thursday at their church, God Is Able Outreach, located at 2389 W. Church St. in Orlando.