Darryl Strawberry thanks Trump for presidential pardon, says faith set him free long before

Former Major League Baseball star Darryl Strawberry is expressing gratitude for a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, but says he found freedom long before the call came.

The backstory:

Strawberry, who appeared on Trump’s reality show The Apprentice in 2010, told FOX 35 Orlando that the former president has long been a mentor and friend.

"I was already free because of my faith," Strawberry said in an exclusive interview. "The pardon is just another blessing."

The eight-time All-Star pleaded guilty to tax evasion in 1994, a charge that came amid struggles with addiction. Since then, he has become a minister and recovery advocate, working to help others overcome substance abuse.

"I’m thankful for what God has done in my life," Strawberry said. "And I’m thankful for the president’s kindness in remembering me."

