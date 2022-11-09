Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida beachfront home loses backyard to Tropical Storm Nicole waves

A backyard in Volusia County was swallowed up by dangerous waves ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Tropical Storm Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline. 

The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Tropical Storm Nicole brings in high tides ahead of its landfall in Florida. 

Volusia County issued a mandatory curfew Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole prepares to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. 

The storm is already wreaking havoc on other parts of Volusia County — like Daytona Beach Shores where a beach safety building has collapsed.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for Volusia County residents which went into effect Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the following people: 

  • Residents who live east of the Intracoastal Waterway
  • Mobile and manufactured home dwellers east of Interstate 95
  • Residents who live in low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding
  • Residents of any campsites and RV parks