Dangerous tides destroy Florida beachfront backyard ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The backyard of a home in Volusia County was nearly destroyed Wednesday as dangerous ocean waves from Tropical Storm Nicole made their way to the eastern coastline.

The beachfront home, located in Wilbur-by-the-Sea, appears to have lost most of its backyard as Tropical Storm Nicole brings in high tides ahead of its landfall in Florida.

Volusia County issued a mandatory curfew Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday as Tropical Storm Nicole prepares to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm is already wreaking havoc on other parts of Volusia County — like Daytona Beach Shores where a beach safety building has collapsed.

A mandatory evacuation was issued for Volusia County residents which went into effect Wednesday at 9 a.m. for the following people: