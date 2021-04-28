Damage caused by fire at Orlando car dealership, officials say

article

A fire broke out at a car dealership in Orlando on Wednesday, causing significant damage, officials confirmed.

FOX 35 received photos of the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Orlando Fire Department confirmed that there was a fire on the roof of a Lexus dealership.

MORE NEWS: Orange County rolls out 3-phase plan to do away with face masks

They said that upon arrival, three vehicles -- one new car and two personal vehicles -- were on fire with limited exposure to the building.

There was said to be significant damage and one patient with difficulty breathing but did not need transport to a hospital.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.