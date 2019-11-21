CVS receipt shopping

They are meme-worthy, with many on the internet comparing their length to Megan Markle's wedding train. There's even a dedicated feed on Instagram to "Receipt Scarves," an item you can now buy on Amazon.

Some consumers love the long paper trail of savings, others not so much. We go inside CVS to find out just how much we could save with our own receipt. Turns out, we scored around $50 in savings after cashing out on all the coupon deals.

If you don't like the paper receipt, CVS has heard your concerns and now offers digital coupons to all its rewards members. Consumer tip, most CVS coupons on your receipt are valid for at least two weeks.

Happy Shopping!