Cut it out: Full House stars are headed for MegaCon Orlando

Cut. It. Out. Three members of the hit sitcom ‘Full House’ are coming to this year's MegaCon Orlando event.

MegaCon Orlando announced on Wednesday that Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), and Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone) will attend its 2021 event with a spotlight Q&A, photo-op options, and autographs available from the three actors.

Tickets to attend the event, which are currently on sale, and options to purchase photo-ops or autographs are available on the Megacon Orlando website.

The Full House stars are just three of many celebrities to attend this year's event. Other appearances include "Doctor Who" cast members Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper; "Arrow" star Stephen Amell; "The Mummy’s" Brendan Fraser; "The Office" cast members David Koechner (Todd Packer), Leslie Baker (Stanley Hudson), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and Oscar Nuñez (Oscar Martinez); "Star Trek" legends William Shatner and George Takei; Mr. MythBuster himself, Adam Savage; and more."

More celebrity appearances will be announced as the event nears. The event runs from Thursday, August 12 through Sunday, August 15.

