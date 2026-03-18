Disney reveals Disney Believe as name of next cruise ship

The Brief Disney announced its new cruise ship will be called Disney Believe. The ship, the 9th in the company's growing fleet, will feature experiences based on "Encanto," "Frozen," "Moana" and "Snow White." Disney Believe will be the fourth Wish-class ship, following Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny.



Disney has revealed the name of its next cruise ship.

The ship will be called Disney Believe, the company announced Wednesday at its annual shareholder meeting as it welcomed new CEO Josh D'Amaro.

It will be the 9th ship in the growing Disney Cruise Line fleet. Disney recently debuted the Disney Adventure, its largest ship, earlier this month in Singapore.

Disney Believe ship

An artist rendering of Disney Believe, the new cruise ship joining the Disney Cruise Line fleet. (Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog)

Set to debut in late 2027, the Disney Believe will also be the fourth ship in Disney's Wish-class, joining the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and the Disney Destiny.

Similar to those ships, Disney Believe will have its own unique design theme that will be incorporated into its decor, entertainment and experiences, the company said.

The ship will feature experiences inspired by "Encanto," "Frozen," 'The Little Mermaid," "Moana" and "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

Disney said it plans to share more details about the ship in the "coming months."

Disney Cruise Line expansion

Disney Cruise Line is in the middle of an expansion, with plans to grow its fleet to 13 ships by 2031.

The company is planning to introduce a new class of ships that will debut in 2029. These ships will be classified as "mid-size"—smaller than the Wish-class ships but bigger than its earlier ships.

Disney also plans to launch cruises in Japan through a partnership with the Oriental Land Co., the company that operates Tokyo Disney Resort.