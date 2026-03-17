'House of Horrors': Sanford man accused of possessing, producing AI-generated child porn, officials say

The Brief A 37-year-old man from Sanford, Florida has been arrested under suspicion of producing and possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Blake McKinniss was arrested on 53 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, and 46 counts of processing AI-generated CSAM. "Law enforcement and prosecutors walked into a house of horrors upon executing this search warrant," said Attorney General James Uthmeier.



A Florida man has been arrested under suspicion of producing and possession of child sexual abuse material, including AI-produced images and content, according to authorities.

Blake McKinnis, of Sanford, was booked into the Seminole County Jail on 53 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and 46 counts of possessing AI-generated CSAM.

"Law enforcement and prosecutors walked into a house of horrors upon executing this search warrant," said Attorney General James Uthmeier during a Tuesday morning press conference.

"This guy could spend the rest of his life in prison, and I’m grateful our team worked to ensure he never has access to our kids."

Watch press conference

The backstory:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation began on Jan. 27, 2026, after FDLE received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

FDLE conducted a search warrant at McKinnis' home on March 9, 2026. Officials found a desktop tower computer in McKinnis' bedroom. Detectives searched his computer and allegedly found at least 10 images depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Officials said it is possible more files are on the computer, which could lead to more charges.

According to the report, a child-like sex doll was found in a bedroom, according to the arrest affidavit.

Agents also noticed that one of the bedrooms in the home was decorated like a child's bedroom with children's toys and clothing, despite McKinnis not being a parent, the report said.