2 men killed in head-on crash in Osceola County, FHP says

The Brief Two men in their 50s were killed Wednesday night in a head-on crash in Osceola County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda CR-V attempted to pass traffic on State Road 60 and collided with a pickup truck. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.



Two men were killed late Wednesday in a head-on crash in Osceola County.

The crash happened near the intersection of State Road 60 and Mae Bass Road in near Yeehaw Junction, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

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A 54-year-old man from Tampa was traveling eastbound on State Road 60 in a Honda CR-V when he entered the westbound lane as he attempted to pass traffic, FHP said.

The Honda CR-V entered into the direct path of a Dodge Ram that was traveling westbound in the westbound lane of State Road 60, troopers said.

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The two vehicles collided head-on, according to FHP. The driver of the Honda CR-V was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 52-year-old man from Greenacres, Florida, also died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.