Angry man attacked woman, started shooting at people inside Florida bar, deputies say

A Florida man reportedly began shooting at people inside a Palm Coast bar early Sunday, but was ultimately tackled to the ground by customers, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Smiles Nite Club on Palm Harbor Village Way shortly after midnight after receiving several 911 calls about someone inside the bar shooting. When they arrived, law enforcement found the suspect, 30-year-old Connor Anderson, in a nearby parking lot, armed with a 9mm Glock handgun.

According to witnesses, Anderson had been at the bar with a woman when he became upset because he couldn't find his keys. The man then left the venue and came back inside with a gun and placed the woman in a headlock, and held the gun to her head, deputies said.

When customers started to intervene to disarm him, Anderson reportedly fired the gun six times at several people at the bar. Authorities said the customers eventually tackled him to the ground and Anderson ran out of the bar.

The sheriff's office said no one was hurt in the incident.

"It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Anderson will be learning that the hard way as he sits in jail at the Green Roof Inn. I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives."

Anderson was arrested on six counts of shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages, and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $542,000 bond.