Crossing guard hit by vehicle, Florida school district confirms

article

A crossing guard in St. Cloud was hit by a vehicle on Thursday, officials confirmed.

The St. Cloud Police Department said that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in an accident on Thursday morning at the intersection of 13th Street and Michigan Avenue.

The Osceola County School District confirmed to FOX 35 that the person hit was a crossing guard. It was confirmed at the scene that one person was transported in serious condition. We are working to determine more details.

The intersection where the accident happened will reportedly soon reopen.

