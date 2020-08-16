Crews recover body of man who entered Orlando lake and never returned, deputies say

Crews have recovered the body of a man who was seen entering an Orlando lake but never resurfaced, deputies say.

Law enforcement responded to a possible drowning on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at Lake Conway in the Belle Isle area of Orlando. A Hispanic man in his 40's is said to have gone into the lake and never came back.

They said that fire and rescue crews searched for the man into the night but did not find anyone. They returned on Sunday to search more. The body of the man was recovered by noon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Signs at the lake warn of snakes and alligators. The lake is said to be for boating, not swimming.

