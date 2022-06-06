Create candles, wax or melts at Crafted Scent Bar in Eustis

article

If you're looking for a unique activity to do with family and friends, you'll want to check out Crafted Scent Bar during your next visit to Eustis.

At this new small business, you'll get to create scents while enjoying fellowship and maybe even a glass of wine.

The business offers more than 40 scents to choose from – allowing you to mix and match to create the perfect scent for you.

While crafting your candle, wax or melts, you'll learn about the "science of scent and how it affects us on a visceral level," according to its website.

To book a class, visit www.craftedscentbar.com.

Advertisement

FOX 35's David Martin visited the business Monday morning. Click the above video player to watch.