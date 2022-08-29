Live Blog: NASA's Artemis I launch scrubbed due to technical issues

All eyes will be on NASA and Kennedy Space Center Monday morning for the hopeful – and successful – launch of the Artemis I Mission, an uncrewed launch that intends to go to the moon, and return back to Earth in October. Watch our livestream in the player above for the latest coverage and to watch the launch.

The two-hour launch window opens at 8:33 a.m. and ends at 10:33 a.m.

CURRENT ARTEMIS 1 UPDATES

8:36 a.m. | Monday's launch of the Artemis I rocket has been scrubbed, according to NASA. The next launch window is Sept. 2, followed by Sept. 5.

7:50 a.m. | NASA TV reports that Artemis I launch remains in an "unplanned hold" due to a hydrogen leak in one of the rocket's four engines (Engine 3). The launch director is waiting for an update from the team investigating the leak. Crews were also assessing what "appears to be a crack in the thermal protection system material on one of the flanges on the core stage."

7:46 a.m. | Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says weather is approaching Cape Canaveral, which could also have an impact on the launch timeframe.

7:30 a.m. | The countdown clock has been held at T-40 while crews troubleshoot a reported hydrogen leak.

7:03 a.m. | Max Brewer Bridge is closed to vehicle traffic, according to Titusville Police. Sand Point Park is at capacity. Traffic delays near S. Washington Avenue (U.S. 1).

6:44 a.m. | SR-407 is closed in both directions in Cocoa, near Challenger Memorial Parkway in Cocoa due to a crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FDOT recommended people avoid SR 405 and instead, use SR-50. More than 100,000 people are expected to be along the Space Coast for the launch. Traffic was also expected to be congested due to the high interest in the historic launch.

ARTEMIS I - ABOUT THE MISSION

From NASA: Artemis I is the first integrated test of NASA’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the ground systems at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for human deep space exploration and demonstrate our commitment and capability to return humans to the Moon and extend beyond.