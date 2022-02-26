CPAC: Trump calls for Republicans to once again make America great

Former President Donald Trump walking to the podium to a raving crowd of supporters at CPAC. His hour and a half speech highlighted successes of his term while detailing a path to success for Republicans in the 2022 elections.

"2022 is the year that millions of citizens stand up to the left-wing fascist," said Trump.

Trump transitioned into policy addressing the war in Ukraine. He put blame on President Joe Biden for appearing weak to the world.

"He turned calm into chaos, competence into incompetence, stability into anarchy, insecurity into catastrophe," said Trump. "The Russian attack in Ukraine is appalling. It’s an outrage and an atrocity which should’ve never been allowed."

Trump continued with highlights of his term. He noted the economy, strengthening the borders and becoming energy independent. Things he feels Democrats have tried to dismantle.

"Our mission in 2022 and in 2024 is to take on this radical and power-hungry ruling class and to deliver them an electoral defeat so resounding that they are exiled into political oblivion," said Trump.

Trump then pushed for Republicans to take back their freedoms and defending parents’ rights.

"America’s history will be thoughtfully and truthfully to America’s beautiful children. In addition, we must defend parents’ rights," said Trump.

Trump brought up the 2020 election multiple times and continued to insinuate that the election was stolen from him. He called for Republicans to strengthen election security.

While Trump didn’t announce a run for the presidency in 2024 he also didn’t officially declare himself out. He did predict Republicans would take back control of congress in the White House over the next two years.