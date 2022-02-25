CPAC: Giving power back to the parents highlights Friday’s speeches

Putting power back into the hands of parents. It’s a call we have heard many times here in Florida and is echoing across the Conservative Political Action Conference stage in Orlando on Friday.

From popular conservative commentators to local politicians, speakers are calling on parents to step up.

"When it comes to our children, we are the experts," said Political Commentator Candace Owens.

"Parents should have the predominant role to play in their children’s lives," said Senator Marco Rubio.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: People pick out stickers laying on a table during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Parents took the center stage at CPAC.

"What we’re seeing is more engagement like never before from parents," said Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina.

That engagement speakers are referring to is happening at local school board meetings. Speakers like Mike Pompeo call the school system the biggest threat to children and say it falls on parents to fight back.

"I watch people who didn’t even know where their school board meetings were being held saying I’m going to run for school board. People to sacrifice so much of their own to fight for what matters," said Pompeo.

Speakers reiterated many of the things that echoed through school board meetings around the state. Referring to issues around masking and vaccinations to race and gender. They called on parents to run for their local school boards if they want to make a difference in the classroom.

"The pendulum is swinging and I believe we are on the precipice, on the verge of reinvigoration the American spirit," said Rubio.

