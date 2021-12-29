Seminole County distributes thousands of COVID test kits; others still searching

In less than 24 hours, a third COVID-19 testing site is set to open in Orange County. It’s welcomed news, as test sites across central Florida are simply overwhelmed.

The line to get an at-home COVID-19 test kit snaked down roads at Seminole State Wednesday morning.

"Sheer amount of people. Triple the amount of people we've had show up," said Aaron Funk, Operations Manager Seminole County Emergency Manager.

Evelyn Matos was in that line, shocked when she pulled up.

"Oh my goodness. We're not going to make it," she said as her SUV inched along.

Others said they were in line as early as 9:20 and were still waiting close to an hour later.

The giveaway started at 10 a.m. By 10:34 a.m., just as authorities were turning cars away because the site was full.

By 11:14, the last boxes were handed out to those who made the cut. 10,800 total.

Matos arrived at the front of the line just in time.

"We made it! We made it," she cheered.

Seminole County leaders say they cleared storage and gave out everything they had in hopes of making a dent in the number of people who want to check their COVID status.

"Really going to alleviate some of the stress that's on the testing capacity in the county and some of the surrounding counties as well," said Funk.

"This was a last resort," said Lauren Kish, who had waited in the line and got her kit, "I haven't been able to find any anywhere else. I saw this on Facebook and thought - why not."

She's not alone in her frustration about finding home testing kits. I called at least five pharmacies near the college site - all out of home tests.

Doctors say if you're not feeling well and having trouble finding a test kit or getting testing...stay home until you can.

"If you don't have a test kit, pretend you have COVID, please," said Dr. Todd Husty, Medical Director of Maitland Fire Department, "Early on we didn't have these test kits and the recommendation was, assume you have COVID."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you test positive, you should isolate yourself, contact people been you have been around, and call your doctor. Your doctor may have additional recommendations for treatment depending on your health.

Those home test kits also often include instructions to download an app and report your test results. That allows state and national health officials to track cases.

The South Orange Youth Sports Complex testing site, at 11800 S. Orange Avenue in Orlando, is set to open Thursday in Orange County at 9 a.m. It's the third and latest site to open in the county to meet testing demand. This site is available seven days per week; however, it will be closed on December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022.

