COVID-19 vaccine site at Lake County Amazon center reaches capacity

A new COVID-19 vaccine site at an Amazon distribution center in Groveland reached capacity before opening on Wednesday.

Dozens and dozens of cars lined up early for the first-come, first-served COVID-19 vaccination event.

Around 7:30 a.m., a half hour before opening, officials announced the site had reached capacity.

"Groveland immunization site lot has reached capacity and is currently closed."

Officials say the drive-thru event is at the new Amazon distribution site in Groveland on Wednesday morning started at 8 a.m.

People 65 and older with a valid Florida driver's license or proof of residency card will be eligible to receive the vaccine, along with frontline workers with direct patient contact.

Officials say face masks are required at the event.

The Amazon distribution site is located at 7453 Republic Drive. Officials say it will remain open while the supply of the vaccine lasts or until capacity is reached.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine will receive the Pfizer vaccine. First and second doses will be given.

For more information or questions, you're asked to contact the Florida Department of Health - Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-268-9299.