COVID-19 vaccine: Here's your next chance to book appointment at Publix

Publix will reopen its COVID-19 vaccine reservation portal on Friday, April 2. Floridians 40 and older will be able to book an appointment starting a 7 a.m.

Patients who book on Friday will be given the 2-dose Moderna vaccine for their appointments on Tuesday.

Those who want to get the vaccine can reserve a slot at publix.com/covid-vaccine.

Medical workers, Florida K-12 teachers and staff of any age, law enforcement 40 and older, and medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form can also sign up for the vaccine.

Governor Ron DeSantis expanded eligibility for those 40 and older on Monday. All residents 18 and up will be eligible to get the vaccine starting on Monday, April 5.

The state of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

