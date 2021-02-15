COVID-19 pandemic brings increase in people with Alzheimer's and dementia dying

The Alzheimer's Association says there has been an increase in people with Alzheimer's or dementia dying during the pandemic.

The organization says there were nearly 40,000 more deaths than expected in 2020. Officials say factors associated with the pandemic are to blame.

Childhood pictures bring up a thousand memories, but for Usha Tewari’s mom, those memories are fading.

"Nothing prepared me for this," Usha, an Alzheimer’s caregiver, told FOX 35. Her mom has Alzheimer’s Disease and depends on her for everything from cooking to walking.

The pandemic has added another layer of stress and worry, especially as her mom was hospitalized twice last year after a mini-stroke.

"I was having anxiety attacks, and I would -- I was having guilt feelings that if she were ever to get covid, I would never forgive myself," she said. Thankfully, Usha's mom is one of the fortunate ones. She lives full-time with her daughter.

The Alzheimer's Association said that in 2020, the U.S. saw nearly 40,000 more deaths from Alzheimer's Disease and dementia than average.

Michelle Branham with the association says the pandemic could be to blame, explaining that "not tending to physical needs and issues and illnesses that are co-morbidities with Alzheimer's because you're afraid to go to the hospital or the doctor."

Branham said some of the deaths could have been COVID-related but recorded as an Alzheimer's death because of a lack of testing early-on in the pandemic.

She said overall, caregivers and patients are dealing with intense isolation, anxiety, and depression that can all make matters worse.

"Human interaction is really, really important and sometimes they may not recognize you but they recognize you as somebody they love and trust," Branham said.

The Alzheimer's Association said some of the increase in deaths could be just because Alzheimer's and dementia deaths are increasing and not pandemic related, but the number appears higher than it would be if that were the only reason.

If you need support there’s a 24/7 helpline you can call: 800-272-3900.

