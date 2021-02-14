PHOTOS: The 63rd annual Daytona 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Here's what the Daytona 500 looks like from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, prepares for the race. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Rapper Tyla Yaweh (Photo: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Austin Dillion, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet, lead the field to start. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet and Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #TheCrew Ford, lead the start to field. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Pitbull serves at Grand Marshal for the event. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Several drivers, including Ryan Newman, are involved in a 16-car crash during lap 14. (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Racers during the Daytona 500. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)